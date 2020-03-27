‘Will & Grace’ Is Coming To An End Again — What To Know About The Series Finale

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Will & Grace again as the series finale is approaching very shortly.

The groundbreaking show, which ran for eight seasons from 1998-2006 before being picked up again in the fall of 2017, will air its season finale at 9:00 PM on Thursday, April 23.

But wait… there’s so much more about this special night as we watch the fab foursome of Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) do their thing one last time.

An retrospective episode will air right before the finale kicks off at 8:30 PM. Eric will play host as he takes viewers through a bunch of legendary clips along with “emotionally-charged reactions from Will & Grace superfans and celebrities who will share stories about what the show has meant to them.” What’s even better is that Elton John and Norman Lear will be making special appearances.

The finale episode, appropriately titled, “It’s Time”, has this listed as its description:

With the apartment packed up, Will (Eric McCormack) is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace (Debra Messing), on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. At the behest of Stan, Karen (Megan Mullally) goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. Jack’s (Sean Hayes) dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez guest star.

Does this mean that we will see Stan after twenty years of him simply being a hidden character? Will Jack finally get what he wants and land a role on Broadway? And what, if anything, will happen to Will & Grace as they prepare for parenthood? Only time will tell as the curtain will close on one of the most influential LGBTQ television series of all time in less than 30 days.

Instinct Magazine readers… what has been your all-time favorite moment or episode of Will & Grace? Let us know in the comments.