‘Will & Grace’ Stars Transforms Themselves Into The Cast Of ‘I Love Lucy’

The iconic series Will & Grace will be transporting its show back to the 1950’s in its latest episode airing on Thursday, April 9.

Behind-the-scenes footage of the legendary costars dressed up as the cast of I Love Lucy was released days in advance where not one, not two, but three of them got all dolled up as the one and only Lucille Ball.

The newest episode centers around Will (Eric McCormack) claiming that living with Grace (Debra Messing) is like Ricky (Desi Arnaz) living with Lucy (Ball). When Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) hear this, they each claim that they are the Lucy of the group. Hilarity then ensues as Grace, Karen and Jack each imagine themselves as Lucy, with Will as the Ricky to all of them.

“This episode I think is the most special one we’ve ever done,” Messing revealed while dressed up in full Lucy attire. “We’re going to be doing scenes from I Love Lucy with professional hair and makeup and costumes.” Jack and Karen are also seen playing the roles of Ricky & Lucy’s neighbors Ethel (Vivian Vance) and Fred (William Frawley) which is fitting seeing as the two of them have been known to steal the show from its main characters.

They will be recreating some of the most iconic I Love Lucy scenes during the latest episode including Grace doing her own spin on Lucy’s Vitameatagegamin commercial. Lucy’s real life daughter Lucie Arnaz even makes a special appearance! “I love Will & Grace,” Lucie gushed while on set. “This is a tribute I’m sure my folks would just be thrilled to be honored in this way.”

I Love Lucy ran between 1951-1957 and made Lucille and her costars a household name. It was voted as The Best TV Show of All Time by People Magazine in 2012, beating out other classics including Seinfeld, All In The Family, and Cheers.

Will & Grace airs Thursday nights at 9:00 PM EST/8:00 PM CST on NBC.