Will He Be The Next James Bond?

Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page’s ears must be ringing. Seems the 31-year-old London resident has found himself stark dab in the middle of a news cycle for doing absolutely nothing. Ok we literally dont mean nothing, but thanks to two colossal titans of the entertainment industry Page is everywhere! {no complaints here}. Any guess as to who those two titans are? One has created and written some of the most beloved television shows ever. The other likes his martinis shaken not stirred.

SHONDA RIMES

The reigning queen of television, Rimes recently is currently gracing the cover of Variety’s Woman of the Year Issue. The Grey’s Anatomy creator addressed the outrage Bridgerton fans expressed earlier this year when Page announced his exit from the Netflix hit show after only one season. Any by outrage, we mean overly excessive outrage,

“Every season we’re telling a different romance story of a different couple. There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight ‘Bridgerton’ seasons. And maybe more.”

The Scandal creator had never envisioned Page would be long on the show given the source material it was adapted from. Author Julia Quinn wrote the Bridgerton romance series of novels. Eight novels, each focusing on a different Bridgerton sibling with Daphne Bridgerton leading the charge for season one. Her romance with Page’s Duke of Hastings provided the central storyline. {FYI, if your favorite character on the show does not have the last name Bridgerton, don’t be devastated if they are written out of the show.}

Page had only signed on for one season, beginning and ending his storyline. After the public’s meltdown Rimes went back to Page asking if he reconsidered and wanted to come back. {That’s the biggest shock of the story for me, as Rimes is notoriously known for killing off actors for any sign of disloyalty.}

Rightfully, he said, ‘I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I’m good!’ Rhimes “And I don’t blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection.”

We already miss Page on Bridgerton but given the large ensemble cast, we don’t see the show heading into the dreaded sophomore slump.

JAMES BOND

As Daniel Craig exits the multi-billion dollar franchise, talk naturally revolves around who will be next person given the ‘license to kill.’ The talk we are referring to range from water cooler talk all the way up to Vegas oddsmakers! The For the People actor has been hovering near or at the top of the list for some time along with Bodyguard’s Richard Madden and current leader The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper. Other names on the short list include Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Sam Heughan.

Cinemablend explains why they think Hopper is currently at number one,

The new trailer for Sony Pictures’ Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City might have something to do with this new development. The first footage of director Johannes Roberts’ cinematic reboot of the legendary Capcom video game showcases Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, the leader of a team of commandos investigating a zombie apocalypse. That look may have boosted Hopper’s James Bond profile beyond his solid fanbase from The Umbrella Academy, which is set to return for Season 3 at some point in 2022. It’ll be interesting to see if that momentum lasts after Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters in November.

Page does have some high-powered support in his corner though. Bridgerton novelist Julia Quinn gave her seal of approval when she sat down and spoke to Town and Country ,

We’re all sorry about that. Maybe he will have a week where he’s not doing something, and he’ll call Shonda [Rhimes, an executive producer] and offer to do a cameo? But he’s going to be busy. I hope he’s the next James Bond. He’d be the best James Bond.”

Given the year he has been having, we would not be surprised if Page was in the running for People’s Sexist Man Alive, with Paul Rudd taking home the title yesterday. Page has plenty of time to take home that title too.

Sources: Town and Country, CinemaBlend, Buzzfeed