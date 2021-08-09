Will It Be All Queen & Freddie Or Will They Involve Lambert?

Wait, what? Didn’t the Bohemian Rhapsody movie end with a recap of Freddie Mercury’s last years and then his death? But now they are thinking about a BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY 2? Well the rumors are spreading and right from Queen guitarist Brian May. He’s been sharing the first mentions of a sequel to the Oscar-winning biopic based on Freddie Mercury.

In a recent interview mainly focusing on his new album, Brian May let go of some of the first details about what is happening on the sequel scenes.

The original movie covered the band’s beginnings and how Freddie joined and took us along the ride of Queen building its legacy. The film has made almost $1 billion and fans (and movie execs) have been wanting more. But the question is, what more could be told?

Bohemian Rhapsody told the epic story of the band Queen, how they got together, how their front man Freddie Mercury joined the band and the legacy he left behind him after his death in 1991.

“We are looking at it. Yeah, we have been looking at ideas,” May stated during a recent Instagram live interview when asked about the sequel. When asked about the first movie, its success, and a sequel, he elaborated, “We put a lot of heart and soul into making [the first movie], and no one could have predicted [its success] as it was bigger than Gone With The Wind. But, yes, we are thinking maybe [a sequel] could happen, but it would have to be a great script. It’s going to take a while to figure that out.”

But this is actually not the first time a sequel has been mentioned. Shortly after the film was released, conversations stirred around the 1985 Live Aid performance ending and May said at that time, “I think Live Aid is a good point to leave it. Who knows, there might be a sequel.”

So would that be the starting point of the movie? Would Rami Malek be back on board? The original 2018 film won two BAFTAs and four Academy Awards, one for Malek’s portrayal of Freddie. We’re thinking he might be on board to do it all again.

If it did pick up with Live Aid in 1985 and Mercury passed away in 1991, would the movie continue and incorporate the band’s continuation songs with its new leading man, Adam Lambert? Would Lambert play himself and not the trucker at the rest stop?

Instincters, what do you think? Should there be a Bonemian Rhapsody 2? Should it come up to present day or just still focus on Freddie?