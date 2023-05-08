‘Will-o’-the-Wisp’ Is Every Queer’s Firefighter Fantasy Come True

‘Will-o’-the-Wisp’ is an amusing take on one’s firefighter fantasies in a movie that doesn’t only scream queer and erotic, but is also a comedy musical that features several choreographed dance numbers.

The 2022 film’s synopsis reads:

“On his deathbed, his royal highness Alfredo, King without a crown, is taken back to distant youth memories and the time he dreamt of becoming a fireman. The encounter with instructor Afonso from the fire brigade, opens a new chapter in the life of the two young men immersed in love and desire, and the will to change the status quo.”

‘Will-o’-the-Wisp’ is a Portuguese feature directed by filmmaker João Pedro Rodrigues, and it premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight program at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The movie is centered around the crown prince of Portugal named Alfredo, who is played by Mauro Costa, and how his passion for the environment leads to him becoming a firefighter.

He then falls in love with a fellow fireman named Afonso, who is portrayed by André Cabral. As one can imagine, the trailer alone features some steamy scenes with barely covered firefighters wrestling, dancing and going about their own things in the locker room.

Moreover, according to Guy Lodge of Variety,

“…these are unexpectedly rich times at the movies for anyone with a firefighter fetish… João Pedro Rodrigues’ delicious one-off “Will-o’-the-Wisp” lives up to the flighty, elusive promise of its title, teasing its viewers in more ways than one: with a titillating parade of bare male bodies in balletic motion, and with hints of thematic import beyond that leading erotic spectacle.”

You can watch ‘Will-o’-the-Wisp’s trailer here:

