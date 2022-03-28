Will Smith & Chris Rock at the Oscars, The Slap Heard Around the World

One of the biggest moments at last night’s Oscar telecast came when Chris Rock made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith. While presenting the award for Best Documentary, Rock joked, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to watch it.” The camera then panned to Jada where you see her roll her eyes. For those who did not know, Jada has been quite open with her struggle with Alopecia, the auto immune disorder that leads to hair loss.

We then see Will Smith going to the stage and slapping Chris Rock. Chris was stunned as Smith then shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**ing mouth,” and Chris responded, “Oh wow.”

Will Smith went on to win the Best Actor category and he tearfully accepted the award and said,

“I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse and have people talk people about you. In this business, you gotta have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend that’s ok.”

He ended his speech saying that he hopes the Academy will invite him back.

See some of the reactions from other Hollywood stars.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez reacts to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at Oscars: "Sometimes human emotions happen. Sometimes human interactions happen. We can't judge people based on their moments" https://t.co/tGxomF4J6v pic.twitter.com/byE0y4cwYM — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VX7EzFyJ22 — LORRAKON (@LORRAKON) March 28, 2022

What do you think Instincters? Was Will right in defending his wife? Was the slap necessary?