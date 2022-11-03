Will This Cute Senator Get Your Vote?

United States Midterm Elections take place on November 8, 2022. It’s important to find out what topics elected officials and candidates in your area are supporting or contesting. If anything, we learned how important voting is in 2016 and 2020!

The stereotype remains that politicians are boring, crotchy, rich white men. And while that may be true for some of the conservative Republican officials, eventually The Old Guard will die out and young politicians will hopefully bring peace to the world.

Several new politicians are already blazing the trail for equality… including 35-year-old Atlanta native Jon Ossoff.

Jon Ossoff is a Democratic Senator serving in Georgia since 2021. His election was historic and made him the youngest member of the Senate since 1980 as well as the first Jewish member of Senate to take a seat in Georgia.

In case you’re wondering, here are the hills he stands on. He supports abortion, cannabis, gay rights, gun control, renewable energy and believes in climate change. He opposes capital punishment. He also endorses tight pants… as evident by his viral pictures taking over Twitter today.

Let’s take a look at the evidence, shall we?

Heaven help me 😭 Senator My Boo’s pants have to be a sin Why? pic.twitter.com/YCZyVYuJCP — Qondi (@QondiNtini) November 1, 2022

Take an exclusive look into the Stacey Abrams and Senator Jon Ossoff event happening right now! Senator My Boo got out the 🍑🍑 to GOTV 🗳 pic.twitter.com/lDWfLdkceZ — Qondi (@QondiNtini) November 1, 2022

Twitter users are quite busy discussing his tight pants, slim figure and his butt. I sincerely agree with the appreciation for the first two attributes, but I don’t know if his butt is anything to write home about.

Comment and let me know if you think his butt his enough to make your election an erection.

And, seriously, get out and vote next week!