Will This Decision Help or Hurt the Platform?

After making millions off sex workers, OnlyFans has made the decision to get out of the pornography business.

Launching in 2016, OnlyFans was marketed as the social media platform you pay for. It quickly became an opportunity for content creators to make money from their followers and subscribers by offering exclusive, sensual, and sexy material they would not want to share anywhere else.

The business exploded, but beginning in October, the company will prohibit users from posting sexually explicit conduct. Creators will still be allowed to post nude photos and videos, provided they are consistent with the new OnlyFans policy.

In a statement made to Bloomberg, the changes are needed because of mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and the continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” the company said.

OnlyFans has been praised for giving sex workers a safer place to do their jobs, but unfortunately, sex work still has a negative stigma. Over the last few years, government and mass tech brands such as Apple, Google, and Facebook have begun an aggressive push against online pornography. This has often been under the banner of fighting child trafficking or pornography, though the threats are miniscule and can be mitigated.

The site has also recently emphasized the onboarding of creators who do not see adult content as their thrust.