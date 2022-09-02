Will This Fashion Trend ‘Stick’ Around? DNA Jewelry Is On The Rise

via GIPHY

This is entrepreneurial skills put to work in one of the weirdest ways….

Some men (and women) like to swallow, but why waste the foundation when Canada’s Jizzy Jewelry can make your semen into works of art and fashion! Yes, you read that right!

Established in 2021, Jizzy Jewelry was founded on a dare by jeweler and sculptor extraordinaire Amanda Booth. The savvy businesswoman uses semen and other human DNA to create literal ‘pearl necklaces.’ Other ingredients in her creations include breastmilk, human ashes, fur, and hair.

According to Vice, semen, specifically, is dehydrated, powdered and serves as one of the main components in whatever piece of jewelry a client asks for. Take a look at part of the process below.

You can purchase your cum jewelry by clicking here. Products ship internationally, but each unique piece receives a customized invoice upon appraisal (the shipping does look costly, though).

Courtesy of AOL, here’s one review from a happy customer – in case you were looking for an extra incentive.

My partner loves to say things like ‘you’re gonna be wearing my nut on your finger’ and ‘they’re in your dms but that’s my nut on her hand.’ He thinks it’s the coolest and sexiest thing I’ve done besides carrying his child.

#dead.

Sources: AOL, Vice