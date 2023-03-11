Will This ‘Mean Girls’ Offering Top The Original?

“I’d Rather Eat Kalteen Bars” – Lindsay Lohan

Move over Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried! A new set of young women is bringing The Plastics to the big screen.

Mean Girls the Musical has officially started principal photography, as first reported by Collider. The news was seemingly confirmed by the film’s social media pages on Instagram and Twitter when the above image was uploaded on March 7, 2023.

Mean Girls, the movie, was a break-out hit when it debuted at #1 at the box office in 2004. Amassing a huge cult following and earning over $130,000,000 during its theatrical run, the Lindsay Lohan fronted comedy became iconic due to its offbeat humor, dry wit and what-the-fuck moments. A sequel, Mean Girls 2, went straight to television in 2011 and featured the same school, a returning Tim Meadows as Principal Duval and a new clique of Plastics. It failed to gain any notoriety.

Instead, Tina Fey took Mean Girls to Broadway and the stage adaption of the high school power structure debuted there in 2018. It was met with rave reviews and, although it failed to clinch the W, it was nominated for over a dozen Tony Awards.

With cinema viewers waiting for the next big musical, Tina Fey is now filming Mean Girls the Musical for fans to view at home or around the world. It will reportedly follow the same plot as the major motion picture but with a more theatrical flair.

It will star Angourie Rice as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Avantika as Karen, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels. Meadows and Fey will also extend their run as Principal Duval and Ms. Norbury.

It remains to be seen if Mean Girls the Musical will go to cinemas or if it will premiere on a streaming network like Paramount or Hulu.

A reboot featuring the original cast members is rumored to be in discussion.

What moments are you looking forward to seeing adapted from movie to stage? Do you think it’s going to be odd, seeing such iconic, pop culture moments with a backing choir and full instrumentals? Comment and let me know!

And in case you need a reminder of the original, we’ll reminisce with you with the first Mean Girls trailer.

