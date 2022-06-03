Will We Ever Enter the Rosebud Motel Again?

I don’t think anyone expected Schitt’s Creek to become such a massive hit when it debuted on CBC in 2015. It became an overnight sensation, earning 12 Emmy Awards and finding syndication on multiple networks including Netflix and Pop TV. That’s why it was so shocking when the cast and crew called it quits after 6 seasons due to the desire to go out on top.

Since it ended in 2020, fans have clamored for more Schitt’s Creek material; earning the release of a Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell and a tabletop book. Obviously, fans are also ravenous for a feature film continuation – and it seems like that could become a reality!

While sitting down with PEOPLE to discuss his new Tostitos commercial, Dan Levy aka David Rose was asked about the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek movie.

This is what the actor and co-creator of the show had to say:

My hope is that one day we can all get together. I see these people all the time. We’re in constant contact with each other. So, the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there. I think it just comes down to making sure that it’s the right story to tell. I think we’re also proud of the work we did on Schitt’s. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is. I think when you have an audience that’s paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab. And that’s not what we’re about. So, TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end.

Schitt’s Creek stars/starred Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Dustin Milligan and Noah Reid.

Do you want to see a Schitt’s Creek movie? I shouldn’t even need to ask that as the answer should always be, “Yes, David!”

Source: People