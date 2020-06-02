Willam & Many Other ‘Glee’ Stars Accuse Lea Michele Of Making Their Lives ‘Hell’

Lea Michele‘s former Glee costars, particularly people of color, accused her of being downright terrible to them while the show was on the air.

This all started after the mother-to-be posted a tweet supporting Black Lives Matter on Friday, May 29 in relation to George Floyd‘s controversial death.

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

Samantha Marie Ware, who played Jane Hayward on the Emmy-winning series for 11 episodes in 2015, dropped some major claims about her in response to her tweet.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?!,” Samantha tweeted on Monday, June 1. “CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S**T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.”

Dabier Snell, an actor and rapper who is known professionally as simply Dabier, also had some things to say about Lea. “GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDNT BELONG THERE’,” he alleged while adding, “F**K YOU LEA.” Dabier appeared on one episode in 2014.

Willam Belli also had this to say about the Emmy nominee. “Lea treated me so subhuman i left the set of Glee. Pass the popcorn.”

Lea treated me so subhuman i left the set of Glee. Pass the 🍿 https://t.co/LKCHadWLqI — Willam (@willam) June 2, 2020

Amber Riley, who started on Glee with Lea when the show premiered in 2009, posted a very cryptic GIF amid all the claims and accusations. “Don’t be shy just spill it,” someone tweeted in response.

Naya Rivera alluded to issues between her and Lea in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up. “We are both strong willed and competitive – not just with each other but with everyone – and that’s not a good mixture,” she wrote. “As Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel – erm, I mean Lea – didn’t like sharing the spotlight.”