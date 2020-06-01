Lady Gaga Slams Donald Trump Over His Reaction To George Floyd’s Death

Lady Gaga is one of the many celebrities who have criticized President Donald Trump over how he’s handled the death of George Floyd which has sparked massive protests across not only the United States but the world.

The Oscar-winning singer, who just dropped her 6th studio album Chromatica last week, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 30, to voice her frustrations about Trump while also urging support for the black community.

“He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office,” she said about Trump before adding, “He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening.”

The NYC native then switched gears and talked about George’s death which happened after a (now former) police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face down in a neighborhood south of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt systems that support it.”

Gaga also encouraged people to “speak gently to each other, speak with passion, inspiration, and impress the importance of this issue until the systems that keep us sick die, instead of people we love.”

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Taylor Swift, who has been very vocal about her disdain for Trump in the past (she spoke ill of him during her Netflix documentary Miss Americana) also slammed him one day earlier on Twitter with a very big promise. “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

Other celebrities who have demanded justice for George and the black community include Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and many, many more.