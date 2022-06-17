‘Stranger Things’ S4 To Address Will’s Sexuality?

Stranger Things fans, looks like you’ll finally get the answers you’ve been searching for in the past six years. Specifically, Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2 will, apparently, explore Will’s ambiguous sexuality.

For years now, fans have wondered whether the character Will Byers was gay. This probably started all the way back in season one when Mike said, “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.” As the years and seasons have gone on, Will’s actions toward his best friend Mike have certainly left that impression. And actor Noah Schnapp seems to be leaning into the idea. Now, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, otherwise known as the Duffer brothers, say the topic will finally be discussed and depicted.

In an interview with TVLine, The Duffer brothers said they understand fans’ questions around the subject. In fact, Matt said as a message to fans, “You’re supposed to be asking those questions.”

But in terms of revealing whether Will is a gay character or not, the Duffer brothers said they don’t want to say yet. Instead, tune into Season 4, Part 2, which drops in two weeks.

“This is where it gets tricky since we haven’t released the whole season yet,” Matt added. “I just want people to watch the final two episodes.”

“We have story arcs and we have character arcs,” Ross then explained. “How we structured [the season], we’ve released the first two acts of this story. The final act, which is the last two episodes, resolves a lot of things, both character and story, and then some of it is also setting up for our final season.”

However, Noah Schnapp took a much vaguer approach to talking about the subject while speaking with Variety earlier this week.

“I feel like they never really address it or blatantly say how Will is. I think that’s the beauty of it, that it’s just up to the audience’s interpretation — if it’s Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay.”

Meanwhile, fellow Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown said, “Can I just say, it’s 2022 and we don’t have to label things. I think what’s really nice about Will’s character is that he’s just a human being going through his own personal demons and issues. So many kids out there don’t know, and that’s OK. That’s OK to not know. And that’s OK not to label things.”

Despite those words, co-star Finn Wolfhard told Pride, “Yeah. I think you find out slowly through the season, Will’s kind of love towards Mike, and I think it’s a really beautiful thing.”

So will the Duffer brothers come through on their words? Or are we being baited…. yet again? And, should we be caring so much to find out?

What do you think, Instinct readers? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments below!

Source: TVLine, Variety, Pride,