Wilson Cruz Showed Off His Body For A Great Cause

Thank you, Wilson Cruz… for many reasons.

Star Trek: Discovery star Wilson Cruz is serving us thirst inducing looks, and we are thankful for it. Even better, he’s doing it for a good cause! On Sunday, the actor tweeted a close up picture of himself shirtless. But he posted the thirst tweet with the intention of getting people’s attention.

“… Now that I have your attention,” he wrote to go with the picture. The actor’s sculpted torso then came with the message of making sure the U.S. government doesn’t miss anyone for this year’s census.

…NOW that I have your attention…if you’re inside, trying to beat the heat, NOW is a good time to FINALLY go to https://t.co/sUhu6GQEjO and/or https://t.co/ikeuP307do and make sure you’re registered at the correct address and counted in the census! LET’S GO! #vote #census2020 pic.twitter.com/GQXMtZYvdL — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) August 16, 2020

“If you’re inside, trying to beat the heat, now is a good time to finally go to vote.org and/or census.gov and make sure you’re registered at the correct address and counted in the census!” Cruz added in his tweet. “LET’S GO!”

Again, we thank Wilson Cruz for sharing this important message (and the picture too). It is still important that people fill out the census. That’s especially true for LGBTQ people. Part of that is because the Trump Administration decided to remove questions about sexual orientation or gender identity on this year’s census. In order to thwart the administration trying to erase LGBTQ existence, it’s important that LGBTQ people fill out the survey anyway. The census helps LGBTQ people access billions of federal funds for social programs and helps to build political presence and power.

After acknowledging these facts, the Task Force, a D.C.-based National LGBTQ organization, created several events earlier this year to motivate census submissions from LGBTQ people.

“While the Census doesn’t ask questions about sexual orientation or gender identity, it’s still vital for us to be counted,” Meghan Maury, the Task Force’s policy director, said in the Task Force statement. “Like other marginalized communities, LGBTQ people have historically been undercounted on the Census/ The ‘Queer the Census’ campaign is working to change that, so that our community can access the things it needs most — dollars, democracy and justice.

So again, thank you Wilson Cruz for bringing this matter back to our attention.