Wilson Cruz Stars In A COVID PSA Targeting BIPOC-“This Is Your Shot”

Everyone from Lin Manuel-Miranda to Jennifer Lopez to Barack & Michelle Obama have done their part to encourage Americans to ‘Roll Up Their Sleeves’ and get vaccinated, and now Broadway, film and television actor (and LGBTQ advocate) Wilson Cruz is joining in the cause (alongside countless others).

From my photoshoot with actor and activist Wilson Cruz @wcruz73 | #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/WhHMHU5KnX — Stefan Mreczko (@stefanmreczko) June 22, 2020

The Creative Coalition and The Creative Coalition’s National Blue Ribbon Task Force to Stem COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy released Cruz’s vaccine where he strongly urges everyone get their vaccine, directly stating “we’ve lost too many of our black and brown people”. Cruz’s PSA was released with a plethora of others, showcasing everyone from journalist Ann Curry to Golden Globe-nominated actor John Luguizamo, and SAG Award-winning actor Chandra Wilson. Actresses like Alyssa Milano will be featured in future PSA’s.

After portraying Angel on Broadway in Rent, Cruz has a specific affinity for keeping the community healthy, after his role as whom many people to consider the heart of the Tony-winning landmark musical, brought a whole new light to what living with HIV/AIDS truly meant. In an effort to reach as many in the community as possible, Cruz also recorded his PSA in Spanish.

