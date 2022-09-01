‘Winnie the Pooh’ Releases a Bloody Disturbing Movie Trailer

Growing up, many generations have witnessed Winnie the Pooh as a gentle friendly bear living in the Hundred Acre Wood along with his other animal friends. However, that fairytale has been shattered in the recently released trailer of the upcoming movie ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.’

The independent slasher film is a horror retelling of author A. A. Milne’s ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ children’s stories, and it tells the story of what happened to Pooh and Piglet after Christopher Robin left them for college.

“The main villains [Pooh and Piglet]…going on a rampage. Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult. Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey,” – filmmaker Rhys Waterfield stated in an interview with Variety.

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ is starring Craig David Dowsett as Pooh Bear and Chris Cordell as his best friend Piglet. Meanwhile, Christopher Robin is played by Nikolai Leon. Moreover, director Waterfield revealed in an interview with Variety that the horror film was shot in 10 days near the Ashdown Forest in England, which is the inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood in Milne’s children’s stories.

The upcoming movie is scheduled to be released later this year. In the meantime, fuel the anticipation by watching the bloody trailer of ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.’

