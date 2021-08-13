With Its Night OUT Series And BLM PLAZA, DC Embraces Us All

Whenever traveling to any city, restaurants, bars, hotels are often the first items on the list to seek out. But once you know where you’ll be fed and resting, what’s next on your list? As seen before in our post “Washington, DC Blesses Us With More Than Granite And Government”, there are many a great things to do in DC besides the usual historic tours. Adding to our previous list, here are more great options when visiting DC.

EXPERIENCE BLACK LIVES MATTER PLAZA

There is a new historical landmark in Washington, DC that we feel we need to experience in person.

Located along a two-block area of 16th Street NW in Downtown DC, the Black Lives Matter Plaza came to prominence last year as the #BLM movement gripped the nation and the world. Now, a mural of 50-foot-tall letters in yellow and all caps stretches across two city blocks spelling out “Black Lives Matter.” In addition, the flag of the District is painted onto the plaza which is open to the public all day. Visitors can take photographs of the large letters stretching down one of the nation’s most iconic streets and choose their own path of personal reflection.

To learn more about the plaza before your next visit, from its origin story to its place in history, click here.

NIGHT OUT AT WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Sports culture in DC is strong, but what may enlighten many is knowing that DC and professional baseball have been hosting a Night OUT with the Washington Nationals for years. This August 16th’s Night OUT marks the 16th year of this offering and is billed as the largest LGBTQ Community Night in professional sports with annual participation always growing and expectations are that this year over 3,500 people will attend as part of the Night OUT section at Nationals Park.

From every ticket sold, five dollars will be donated to Team DC, a charitable organization established to educate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community on the benefits of individual and team sports participation. Team DC works within the broader community to dispel discrimination against LGBTQ people participating in sports; endows and confers scholarships upon LGBTQ student-athletes; provides a network of sporting outlets for the LGBTQ community of the Washington Metropolitan area; and promotes participation in local, regional, national, and international amateur sports competitions. (Nationals Pride Night OUT)

The success of the Nationals Night OUT has been a wonderful catalyst for other DC sports teams to have their own Pride Night OUT, like the DC United Night OUT happening on August 28th, 2021(tickets at dcunited.com). For more information on DC United Night OUT and the entire Pride Night OUT series of events in DC, keep yourself updated at TEAMDC.org.

DC BIKE RIDE

Watching sporting events is a great American pastime, but if you’re more inclined to be a participant, here’s an event for you. A fantastic way to explore the city is via bicycle. The DC Bike Ride is the District’s biggest celebration of bicycling. It’s a social ride open to bicyclists ages 3 and up along 20 miles of car-free streets as you view the beautiful monuments and other sights with the ride ending at a Finish Festival where all can enjoy music, food, and fun activities. For the non-locals, there is an affordable and convenient rental program so you can enjoy the ride alongside Washingtonians.

Register at DCBikeRide.com and see Washington DC like you have never seen it before!

These are just a fraction of the things to do and experience in our nation’s capital. Even though this town is home to historic national treasures, the variety of things to do while there is ever changing. Every time we visit, there is always something new to discover. To keep on top of new and old options, to help plan your next visit, and to learn more about DC in general, visit Washington.org. And for more visual inspiration, follow visitwashingtondc on Instagram.