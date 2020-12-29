With PV Hospitals At Capacity Is A Circuit Party A Good Idea?

As we come to the end of the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, and the deadliest month so far, circuit party impresario Jeffrey Sanker is prepping to begin a week of New Year’s celebrations super spreader events in Puerto Vallarta.

This might be a bad time to get infected with COVID-19 as Vallarta Daily News reported on Christmas Day the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital is at 100% occupancy with COVID-19 patients as the state of Jalisco has reached a 65% positivity rate in testing.

Sanker’s official website states health and safety guidelines will be implemented including limited event capacity, temperature checks, and masks required for entry (bolding is ours).

Does anyone have a feeling the masks will come off after entering the events?

The promotional materials also read: “All state guidelines will be enforced for all guests.”

Speaking of guidelines, VisitPuertoVallarta.com recently announced that NEW guidelines are being implemented from December 25 – January 10, 2021 that include:

• Suspension of bars and clubs in Puerto Vallarta at 19:00 hours (7 pm)

• New Year’s parties and events will be suspended

That last bit of information might come as a surprise to Sanker and company as his 10 pm event at Industry Nightclub (which Sanker apparently owns) on January 1 is already sold out.

The other three events are being held at Mantamar Beach Club, which is at least outdoors. However, the December 30 event is announced to begin at 6 pm, so…an hour of party time?

Some folks chimed in on Sanker’s Facebook page regarding the possibility of the events spreading the virus even more.

Instinct Magazine has reached out to Sanker for any update or changes in light of the new guidelines. No word back at this time.