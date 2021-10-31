With Upcoming Release of His Memoir, Actor Kal Penn Comes Out

Actor Kal Penn, known for his role in the Harold and Kumar films, is pulling back the curtain on his private life with the upcoming release of his memoir, You Can’t Be Serious. On the eve of the book’s launch, Penn spoke with People Magazine’s Kara Warner exclusively about his relationship and engagement to his partner of 11 years, Josh.

Penn commented to Warner:

“I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people. There’s no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s— out at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did.”

The People Magazine article also previews from Penn’s book his first date with Josh, who came to Penn’s apartment with Coors Light and turned on a NASCAR race on the TV. Penn explained:

“I thought, ‘This obviously is not going to work out. I have one day off from The White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns? Next thing you know, it’s been a couple months and we’re watching NASCAR every Sunday. I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ I wanted the reader to enjoy the love and the humor through all of those stories.”

Penn additionally appeared on CBS Sunday Morning speaking to Luke Burbank about his careers as both an actor and in the Obama administration, his memoir, and his relationship with Josh. After Burbank questions Penn on how he casually mentions his relationship with Josh in the book, Penn explained:

“Josh and I have been together for 11 years. We had our 11th anniversary in October. So for me, in writing about it, I think the tricky thing was you’re right, it’s very matter of fact in our lives. When you’re the son of Indian immigrants who says that you want to be an actor, the chaos that that creates in your family and your community will trump anything else always.”

Penn’s memoir, You Can’t Be Serious, goes on sale in hardcover, audiobook, and digital on November 2nd.

Book launch week! So excited to share my stories with you. Get #YouCantBeSerious at your local bookstore or here: https://t.co/FXtRQNpgv1 pic.twitter.com/ijvnTZRNP8 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) October 31, 2021

I’m going on tour! Five years of writing about my journey as an actor & White House aide who smoked fake weed with a movie president & real weed with a real President. (Or was it the other way around?) Find out what “You Can’t Be Serious” is about… pic.twitter.com/gAyiNQ04aC — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) September 24, 2021

