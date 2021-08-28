Within Hours Alleged Perpetrator’s Social Media Went Dark

Student reported to be Conner Murray defaces mural expressing support for LGBTQ people
In a video currently making its way around social media, a Brigham Young University student defaced a mural featuring messages of support and empathy for the LGBTQ community.

The incident apparently took place at the south entrance to Brigham Young University.

At the end of the short clip, he throws in for good measure “faggots go to hell.”

BYU student Connor Murray, saying “faggots go to hell,” while defacing chalk messages of love and solidarity with the LGBTQ community on campus.

This happened just a short time after Jeffrey Holland, an Elder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addressed faculty and staff at BYU criticizing folks for not strenuously defending the church’s position on same-sex marriage.

Holland was also still upset about Matthew Easton who came out as gay during his valedictorian speech at BYU in 2019.

The sad young man has reportedly been identified by several on social media as Conner Ray Murray, who is reportedly attending BYU. His Facebook and LinkedIn pages have already been blocked.

BYU officials have responded on Twitter saying they are looking into the matter.

