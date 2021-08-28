Within Hours Alleged Perpetrator’s Social Media Went Dark

In a video currently making its way around social media, a Brigham Young University student defaced a mural featuring messages of support and empathy for the LGBTQ community.

The incident apparently took place at the south entrance to Brigham Young University.

At the end of the short clip, he throws in for good measure “faggots go to hell.”

BYU student Connor Murray, saying "faggots go to hell," while defacing chalk messages of love and solidarity with the LGBTQ community on campus.

This happened just a short time after Jeffrey Holland, an Elder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addressed faculty and staff at BYU criticizing folks for not strenuously defending the church’s position on same-sex marriage.

Holland was also still upset about Matthew Easton who came out as gay during his valedictorian speech at BYU in 2019.

The sad young man has reportedly been identified by several on social media as Conner Ray Murray, who is reportedly attending BYU. His Facebook and LinkedIn pages have already been blocked.

BYU officials have responded on Twitter saying they are looking into the matter.

Here is what others had to say about the incident.

His inner gay is bothering him. It’s dying to get out, and he keeps shoving it back down through these sorts of vile acts. — Politically Speaking the fight is on. (@MarthavonRohr) August 27, 2021

Young Connor is still a few years away from coming out of the closet. First, he’ll marry a good Mormon girl in the temple and have 4 kids.

All throughout the marriage, he will have affairs with men. In his 40s or 50s, he will finally admit he’s gay. It’s the Mormon way. — TruthAZ 🌊🌊🌊🌮🍛🕺🏻☕️🏈📺🏝📡☮️🚭🇺🇸🇹🇭🇯🇵 (@truthismyname12) August 27, 2021

The Honor Code explicitly states that each member of the BYU community has the obligation to respect others. The incident seen in a video circulating on social media is now under review. 2/4 — BYU (@BYU) August 27, 2021