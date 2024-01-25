‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Alum Dan Benson on Sequel Announcement

Disney recently announced that ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ is getting a sequel, and original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie will be reprising their roles as siblings Alex and Justin Russo.

Meanwhile, Dan Benson, who is now an OnlyFans creator, is also an alum of the show where he portrayed the character of Justin’s best friend Zeke. Thereafter, he decided to quit acting, and pursued a career as an adult entertainer.

In a TikTok video, the 36-year-old former Disney star reacted to the ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ sequel announcement, which he captioned:

“I can’t believe they actually are bringing back #wizardsofwaverlyplace this is super exciting!! But also… whoopsi!!”

“Are you kidding me?,” Benson said at the beginning of the video.

He continued reacting,

“One, yo! That’s hype.”

“But, oh boy. Oh boy, what have I done?,” the OnlyFans creator added jokingly.

He further expressed,

“I waited like 13 years… As soon as Dan becomes a porn star, let’s reboot ‘Wizards’ again!”

“You guys suck. I’m just kidding,” Benson joked, followed by a smile.

He then wondered what the show will do with his character Zeke, stating:

“Oh my god is there going to be someone else playing — no. No!”

You can watch Benson’s reaction video here:

As of this writing, it is unknown whether Zeke will be featured in the upcoming ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ sequel. Moreover, Gomez is set to guest star in the pilot episode, while Henrie is starring as a series regular.

