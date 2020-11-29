Wonder Girl Looks To Be Joining The CW Superhero Universe

The superhero universe that Greg Berlanti has launched on the CW has featured everyone from The Flash to Batwoman, and now it looks like another super heroine from the DC Comics world might be getting the Berlanti treatment. Deadline is reporting that a Wonder Girl drama series is in the process of being developed for the CW. Created by Joëlle Jones, the character of Wonder Girl herself has gone through multiple incarnations. The original Wonder Girl appeared in 1965 in The Brave and The Bold, while another version appeared in 1996, with both versions moving on as members of the Teen Titans. A separate version of the character was portrayed by Debra Winger in the Wonder Woman television series (below).

Wonder Girl comes direct from Queen of the South executive producer/co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez and Berlanti Productions. Wonder Girl will focus on on Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who was the product of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God. After learning that she is Wonder Girl, she takes her newfound power to “fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world.”

With the addition of Wonder Girl, Berlanti is introducing the first Latina superhero title character of a DC series. Historically, Berlanti’s DC shows have been breaking new ground culturally and for the DC comics universe. Batwoman and Black Lightning introduced both the first gay lead character (male or female) and the first Black lead of a live-action DC superhero series.

Follow Joëlle Jones on Instagram