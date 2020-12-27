Wonder Woman Gets A Spinoff, A Third Film (& A Flash Cameo)?

All of the anticipation surrounding the release of Wonder Woman 1984 has proven to be more than worthwhile. Bringing in almost $17 million dollars (the most of any movie during the pandemic) not only pushed a third sequel to be fast tracked (more on that below) but several other rumors about the Amazonian princess and her lineage have picked up significant steam.

Zak Snyder’s much anticipated ‘Snyder Cut’ of the much-maligned Justice League film is going to drop on HBO MAX in 2021, hopefully fleshing out each of the characters, Wonder Woman included. One of the characters that already is primed for his own moment in the spotlight is The Flash. Already approved for a stand-alone film, it looks like Wonder Woman might be joining The Flash in a film of their own. During the DC FanDome last fall, a Q&A with the director Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and star Ezra Miller spoke directly about this possibility. A fan asked if they are hoping to make more movies and if so, what stories they would like to see played out. Muschietti said “Yes we want more Flash movies and I would love to see a two-hander, that’s a movie with two stars, two main characters between The Flash and Wonder Woman. I think they’d be the perfect odd couple, best friends, and I think they could solve a lot of problems in the world with little or no violence which is always a plus in my book.”

Each of the Justice League members have their own unique origin stories, but none might be as rich as Wonder Woman and her legion of Amazons. The city of Themyscira offers numerous story opportunities, as well as star power (Diana’s mother Queen Hippolyte (Connie Nielsen) and her sister Antiope (Robin Wright) do return for a flashback sequence in Wonder Woman 1984). Now it looks like the Amazons might be getting a spin off of their own. Patty Jenkins told Total Film Magazine “There’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.” She went on to say “I’m not going to direct it, hopefully. I’m going to try really hard not to,” Jenkins explained. “It’s not going to be easy. But [‘WW84’ co-writer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

As Wonder Woman 1984 has proven to be an unequivocal smash (to the tune of $85 million dollars worldwide) a third and final film from the Wonder Woman trilogy has now been officially fast tracked. Deadline reports that the third film will be written by Patty Jenkins, who is attached to direct, and star Gal Gadot. “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

