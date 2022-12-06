Wonho Flexes His Fit Physique in Latest Calvin Klein Underwear Ad

South Korean singer Wonho recently posted a series of steamy photos for his latest Calvin Klein underwear ad campaign, and he just set the internet on fire with his sexy pics!

His Instagram caption reads:

“Calvins or nothing @Calvinklein

#mycalvins #ad”

To that, his followers were thinking one thing in common, and here are some of their responses on the comments section:

“i prefer nothing tbh”

“Pretty sure you know how we’ll all answer that question”

“I am sorry Calvins but my vote is on nothing”

“I know it’s the slogan, but you also know your fans.”

Meanwhile, Calvin Klein’s official Twitter account also dropped more photos of Wonho — much to our delight… 😉

Of course, Twitter had some things to say about this hottie’s Calvin photos, and here’s what they have to say:

Wonho looking stunning for Calvin Klein. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7urLdFZAOf — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) December 1, 2022

CALVIN KLEIN COULD NOT HAVE PICKED A BETTER MODEL AND AMBASSADOR TO PROMOTE THE BRAND. LET'S GO WONHO. #WONHO @official__wonho @CalvinKlein pic.twitter.com/MTgrtwAs3k — judy 😚 Son Hyunwoo's 💞🧸 ⁽ᵖᵉʳˢᵒⁿᵃˡ ᵃᶜᶜᵒᵘⁿᵗ⁾ (@judygarci) December 1, 2022

wonho x calvin klein is the best thing to ever happen pic.twitter.com/5tSjjbQPDR — sümi (@eyeonwon) December 1, 2022

#WONHO the dedicated man that he is, surprised us with a year-end concert and now decided to serve his greek god body through calvin klein days before he serves his country so we won’t really feel that lonely while he’s gone. 🧎🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PVeTy1ay4V — kengaroo 🦘 (@formxwhskz) December 1, 2022

Moreover, the 29-year-old K-Pop soloist is set to begin his training to fulfill his mandatory military service as a public service worker on December 5. Prior to his official enlistment, he did a concert for his fans called 2022 Wonho Concert: Everyday Christmas on December 3.

Wonho’s latest music release before enlisting was his two-track single-album Bittersweet with the title track being “Don’t Regret.” On Twitter, the singer shared a short, but sweet message for his fans writing:

“see you soon!!”

Sources: socialitelife.com, uproxx.com