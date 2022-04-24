Wonho, Maluma, And More Weekend Eye-Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week leading off with Wonho, who got silly giving his skin that deep clean:

Omar Sharif Jr. is looking for someone to tear down his walls:

Latin pop-star Maluma looked lean and mean on ‘Holy Saturday’…

Johnny Middlebrooks was being a home body…

…while Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley hiked Runyon Canyon with a big hat…

…and jaefusz was ready for week 2 of Coachella:

Out country music singer Hayden Joseph celebrated 28 trips around the sun in St. Lucia:

JC Jonathan Casanas and Chris Cragg served up sassy color striped swimsuits in Miami:

Austin Mahone is ‘on a ride’…

Mark Welke gets super-excited when it’s time to eat:

Out music man Aiden James kicked off his JUMP tour. Check out his latest single “Elixir” here.

Alan Ritchson is “getting ready” for tank top season:

Shade Andrew was all smiles in Instanbul:

Country singer Billy Gilman sends lots of latte love to everyone today:

The Chippendales were “studs with suds” at a charity car wash fundraising for AIDS Walk Las Vegas @afanlv. #NotMadAtThat

Chrisfromortho (and his sexy porn stache) took in the last moments of a Newport Beach sunset:

Dan Tai is dreaming of chasing waterfalls again…

…while Joel Green found his waterfall:

Elliott Norris likes to stretch at the gym, but he keeps hearing a strange sound:

DJ Davids, Mr. USA 2021, did his part for Earth Day: