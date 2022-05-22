Woof: Some Of Our Favorite Instagrams This Week

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Joel Green, who stood strong in his sarong:

Bruno Alcantara was not afraid of bold colors either:

Ok, who WOULDN’T smile back at Shade-Andrew?

DJ Davids found a wonderland in Spain:

Thara was feeling ‘camera comfortable’…

Jim Newman was thinking “Flowers change the room,” but we’re not sure it was the flowers:

Bruno Baba offered something for everyone:

Dave Coast and George Ramsay got all romantical in Paris…

…while Brandon and Richie Eisenberg brought new colors to a kiss…

…and Ignacio Pérez Rey & Pepê Oliveira just stayed in bed:

Karlitos Amarilla is on the lookout for summer…

…while ‘Titan Games’ competitor Robbie Rodriguez is so ready for summer/beach time he can’t stand still:

Wilson Cruz enjoyed ‘golden hour’…

…as Professor Silvio Patrick Morrissey enjoyed sunset at the beach in Brazil…

…and Ricky Martin walked the beaches of Puerto Rico:

Lyle Anthony likes all kinds of sports and playing with balls…

…while Garic Soldatov likes a different kind of ball:

Meanwhile, they were NOT holding back at Palace South Beach’s Drag Brunch: