WOOF Week set to Heat Up Key West this Spring

Key West Bears, the organizing team behind the successful Key West Bear Weekend, is launching a second bear week in Key West called WOOF Week, 22-27 April, 2025. The week promises a hot and sexy program of events in the island paradise headlined by international DJ James Anthony and hosted by adult star Jason Tazarian.
With hot daytime parties and HOTTER nighttime parties – WOOF Week is the best way to welcome in the Spring by coming to Key West to play with all your favorite furry creatures – bears, cubs, otters and more!
Woof Week Hosts with the Most
WOOF Week will feature pool parties, fetish & cruise nights, and Saturday club night with international headliner, DJ James Anthony. As a DJ, James frequently tours across the United States, bringing his signature “big room” sound to bear & leather events including PTown Bear Week, Eagle NYC, IML Chicago and many more. He also hosts Into The Groove, a weekly mixshow airing on SiriusXM Studio 54.
Adult star Jason Tazarian is the host of WOOF Week. Jason will be bringing his hot looks and experience to each party to ensure attendees get into the mood and ALL their needs are met!
What to Do While There
There’s always plenty of things to do in Key West, but if you want to make it all about the bears and the woof, here’s the list of activities planned.
Schedule of Events:
- Tuesday, April 22
- 12-6pm: Wristband Collection
- 5-8pm: Dive-In Dinner & Movie – watch Deadpool & Wolverine in and around Island House’s pool & award-winning cafe
- Wednesday, April 23
- 12-6pm: Wristband Collection
- 5-8pm: Hanky Party – show off your colors and get to know your fellow WOOF Week friends poolside at Island House
- Thursday, April 24
- 12-2pm: Big Gay Shopping experience at Graffitti on Duval St – free shots and 25% off in store
- 5-6.30pm: Hook-Up Happy Hour – cheap drinks and flirty furry fun at Island House
- 10pm-late: Red Light Party with Jason Tazarian – fetish & cruise party at The Birdcage Cabaret
- Friday, April 25
- 2-6.30pm: 5 Alarm Pool Party – grab your hoses for this hot & sexy pool party hosted by Jason Tazarian at Island House – firefighter hats provided!
- 10pm-late: Midnight Mass – worship at the alter of debauchery at this silent disco cumfession on Island House’s open air moon deck – slings, benches and cages included!
- Saturday, April 26
- 12-5pm: Bears on the Beach – the bears takeover Key West’s LGBTQ beach, Fort Zachary Beach
- 5-6.30pm: Bear Soup Happy Hour at Island House
- 10pm-late: WOOF Party with DJ James Anthony at The Birdcage Cabaret – experience this internationally renowned DJ making his Key West debut
- Sunday, April 27
- 12-4pm: Hot Naked Sunday Party at Island House – a Key West institution!
- 5-6.30pm: Pre-Tea Happy Hour – say farewell to your new furry friends at this last happy hour at Island House
Where to Stay
There are plenty of great options where to rest your butt and bones at night in Key West, we have our favorite haunts. Some of those places are the WOOF Week favorites, too.
Accommodation options range from:
- Island House Resort, the official host hotel
- Alexander’s Guesthouse, a slice of serenity just a stone’s throw from the action
- Fitch Lodge, on the block of Island House and next to the action
- NYAH, the budget option for WOOF Week located a few minutes walk away from everything.
For more information on accommodations, visit woof-week.com.
To Pass or Not to Pass
WOOF Week All Access Passes provide a hassle-free and economical way to experience WOOF Week. And we learned this in October when we went to the most recent Bear Week event. Buying the pass does take away the hassle, but it also makes you rethink about attending all the events, I mean, now you have the pass, why not go!
The passes include:
- Free entry to Red Light fetish & cruise party
- Free entry to WOOF with DJ James Anthony
- Six day pass for Island House Resort (if not staying at Island House)
- Discounts around Key West retailers and restaurants
- Goodie bag of merch and sponsored items
And the Pricing Structure is pretty fair as these are passes for the whole week and all the activities above.
- Early Bird Discount until Jan 31st – $125
- Discounted Rated from Feb 1st to April 20th – $175
- Full Price on arrival – $200
If you’re staying at Island House, you can save 33% on the price of a Pass! Contact the Island House front desk once you’ve made your reservation to be given the exclusive discount code to use on the ticket platform.
WOOF Week is sponsored by Island House Resort. For more info visit woof-week.com.