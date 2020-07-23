Woofy Realtor Rocked Twitter With His Inspiring Transformation

So, what did you do during these past months of coronavirus lockdown?

Chicago Realtor Greg Bloomer rocked social media recently by sharing his inspiring fitness transformation over the past three months.

On his Instagram account, he shared that he realized he was becoming depressed during the first month of lockdown and began to gain weight.

So, he decided to make some changes for himself. In addition to following a keto diet (low carb), he’s been pumping out more than 45 minutes of cardio 4-5 times a week.

Acknowledging the effort hasn’t been easy, Bloomer says the results kept him motivated. He adds, “I don’t hate the attention either.”

The 29-year-old adds that he feels “better than I have in possibly my entire life.”

Bloomer also shares that he’s struggled with the way he looks for some time because being overweight is “so stigmatized, especially in the gay community.”

He underscores in his message that he believes “there is no right body type – whatever makes you happy, and has you feeling good, is the right answer for you.”

He closes his post saying he’s excited for his next 90 days of progress and ‘apologizes’ for “being a thot on the internet.”

On Twitter, he shared the before/after pics saying he hesitated posting them because he’s still “not totally comfortable” in his own skin, BUT – he deservedly felt a bit of pride in hitting the 90-day mark of his current fitness, “So idgaf.”

It’s safe to say the Twitterverse is totally comfortable with his inspiring achievement.

I hesitated posting this because I’m still not totally comfortable in my own skin. I know my body is far from what we are taught we should look like, especially in the gay community, BUT today marks 90 days since I decided to start getting healthy and I’m proud, so idgaf 🥳🥺🥰 pic.twitter.com/z928KB6Bzn — Gregory✨ (@This_Isnt_Greg) July 20, 2020

You look amazing bud! Congrats! There will always be those out there who want to criticize and bring down people around them. DON'T LET THEM! Just be your best "you", that's good enough. Too many of us gay men have unhealthy body image issues. — Daniel Allen (@da_studioarts) July 23, 2020

You look great and I'm sure alot more healthy which is important. I see no need to change how you look now. You look fantastic….👏

I assume though you will keep this up so then you are bound to get even slimmer etc. Bravo. — Paul Hunz Langsholt (@Sir_Pauly) July 23, 2020

You should be proud of yourself for a. making changes that empower you and b. being brave enough to share it with others. You’re worth more than the validation of your body, but I think you look beautiful in both photos. — TommyWilliams (@TWillyChi) July 20, 2020

He may not have seen it, but we think Bloomer was already pretty woofy (and rocked the fur, too).

Props to Bloomer for making changes that empower him and for sharing the inspiring journey with others.

Check out more from his Instagram below.