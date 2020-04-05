Workout Videos and Social Distancing Collabs Among Activities By LGBTQ Content Creators During Epidemic

With most of the United States and other countries have advised their citizens to shelter in place and practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube creators are finding creative ways to deliver content to their followers. LGBTQ+ YouTubers are among those that are using this time of social isolation to keep bringing videos to their fans.

Tom Daley

Olympic diver, Tom Daley usually shares his travels to other countries for diving competitions. During his visits to other countries, Daley and his diving partner, Matty Lee, will try candies from that country in videos. Since the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan have been cancelled, Daley has uploaded home workout instructional videos to his channel.

Daley and his screenwriter and director husband, Dustin Lance Black did a video of themselves making a cobbler from a recipe created by Black’s mother.

Hannah Hart

Creator of My Drunk Kitchen series on her Youtube channel, Hannah Hart has been doing a couple of, as Hart calls them, socially distant soirees with other YouTubers Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart.

Hart and her fiancé, Ella Mielniczenko were supposed to get married in May but decided to postpone the upcoming nuptials to the fall.

Lilly Singh

Comedian and late-night talk show host, Lilly Singh is using her channel to inform her viewers to dispelling myths of coronavirus with the help of the leading authority on the virus, Dr. Fauci.

Singh is also serving up laughs with videos poking fun of the times we are living in.

This is just a small sampling of content by LGBTQ+ YouTube personalities. If your favorites are not among the ones we covered, let us know in the comments what channels you follow as well as what are some of the videos they are doing this time of shelter in place.