World of Wonder Announces New ‘Drag Race’ Spin-Off

Look out, world! A new crop of drag queens will soon be making their presence known.

World of Wonder recently announced that Drag Race Italia would be the next international iteration of the Emmy-winning franchise. The spin-off will sashay its way to Discovery+ Italia and WOW Present Plus later this year.

Ciao, ciao, ciao 🇮🇹👑#DragRaceItalia is coming to @wowpresentsplus in select territories (excluding Italy) and @discoveryplusit in Italy, stay tuned for more! 💄 pic.twitter.com/Xx3SvMV7j0 — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) July 1, 2021

Details are currently scarce, but WOW shared a promotional image from the series that teases the title next to a shot of a Roman coliseum.

Last year, Drag Race producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey told Entertainment Weekly that they were eying multiple new territories for possible expansions. Drag Race Italia is following in the footsteps of the American original, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Down Under, Drag Race España, Drag Race Holland, and Drag Race Thailand.

More international expansions are expected to be announced at a later date.