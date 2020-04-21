World of Wonder, Stonewall Inn Partner For Streaming Concert to Benefit LGBTQ+ Club and Bar Employees

The effects of COVID-19 have put a hold on large gatherings of people. This is especially true for the countless number of LGBTQ nightclubs and establishments. With these businesses shuttered to ensure social distancing right now, their employees are in a state of limbo leaving some of them with no other source of income. For the LGBTQ+ community, feelings of isolation and less access to resources are more likely during this period of social distancing.
“In general, LGBTQ bars and nightlife have been decimated due to the mass closures during the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Stacy Lentz, CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. “These are the original safe spaces for our community, which often makes us feel less alienated and alone. They are a true refuge where we can be ourselves. This industry is now gone and employees of those bars, venues and event spaces are struggling. They rely on tips and gig work and are no longer able to make ends meet. We need this moment to come together as one and help those who keep the LBGTQ nightlife industry thriving.”
World of Wonder Productions in a partnership with the official 501(c)(3) of The Stonewall Inn and The Stonewall Gives Back Initiative are presenting a live-stream concert on Thursday, April 23rd at 8PM ET/ 7 CT. The concert is hosted by Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley with proceeds from the event to benefit LGBTQ+ nightlife industry professionals affected by COVID-19.
Performers and guests taking part in the concert event include Alan Cumming, Allie X, Betty Who, Carlie Hanson, Darren Hayes, Dave Mizzoni, Greyson Chance, Issac Dunbar, John Cameron Mitchell, Kim Petras, Lorna Luft, Nina West, Our Lady J, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Rufus Wainwright, Shoshana Bean, Todrick Hall, Troye Sivan, TUCKER, VINCINT and a special performance by Cyndi Lauper.
Streaming live on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel, WOWPresents, all funds from the concert will go directly into a fund where industry professionals can request emergency assistance. Funds will then be distributed as $1,000 grants based on need, on a first come first serve basis to those who lost their source of income due to the pandemic and struggle to afford basic necessities. Affected industry professionals can request a grant at www.stonewallgivesback.com.
This Thursday we're going live with a star-studded fundraising concert to support the LGBTQ+ nightlife industry! Hosted by @michellevisage and @tyleroakley, and featuring performances and appearances by @alancummingsnaps, @alliex, @bettywho, @carliehanson, @cyndilauper, @darrenhayes, @kimpetras, @kristinchenoweth, @shobean, @troyesivan, @peppermint247 and @todrick, to name a few…this will be a night of incredible music and talent, and a chance to give back to our community that has been hit so hard in the past 6 weeks. 4/23 | 8PM ET/5PM PT | StonewallGivesBack.com Please like, share and invite your friends to join us! ***To our friends in the LGBTQ+ nightlife industry: visit our website now (link in bio @stonewallgives )to apply for grants from the funds we raise!*** . . . . #stonewallgivesback #lgbtq #nightlife #livemusic #concert #fundraiser #thestonewallinn Posted @withregram • @stonewallgives HUGE NEWS! https://stonewallinitiative.org/
Getting lubed up and ready for the BETTY WHO stage tomorrow! There are so many incredible artists performing so hang with us all day if you please! I go on at 7 👩🏼🎤 currently taking requests for fave songs/covers/I may have a singalong of You Belong With Me by T Swift locked and loaded so hit me w your other ideas! AND YES I AM WEARING A CELINE DIJON SHIRT THANK YOU @yogawkala
a throwback to my remake of "she's fresh" by Kool and the Gang. feat. Adam Joseph. the video is a Creative colab with @mikaldin and @markodgers. we filmed all over nyc but principal shooting was at the @thetriadnyc theater, we only had a few hours in the afternoon to shoot. and the ELECTRICITY KEPT CUTTING OUT! it tensions were high. I executive produced this video. in the end I'm very proud of it. check it out on youtube. it's only got a few hundred views lol. I got ALL OF MY FRIENDS to Star in the video. too Many to List but I featured Many singers the video and it was a Who's who of NYC Night Life featuring @sirarigold @coreytut @adamjosephmusic @cazwellofficial @keonozari @gsouke62 @therealsirpaul @tboyislive @theglamazons #DragRace #fresh #transqueen #musicvideo #burlesque
Hi everyone! Welcome to Day 35 #Quarantunes, our #MusicalEverydays #RobeRecitals series. Today is #MusicalMonday and today’s song is: Damned Ladies! This song is from my first record and it’s all about my great love of opera! It was performed years ago by the incredible @AudraMcDonald, and today it returns performed by me from our living room. Can you name all of the operas referenced in this song? Let me know in the comments! We send you all our love, continue to stay safe, stay strong and #StayHome! We’ll see you again tomorrow for our next #SongADay. ❤️