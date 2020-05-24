Would You Watch A “Glee” Reboot?

Some fans are excited at the idea of doing Glee all over again. Some can’t stand the idea. And some say only if their favorites get to return.

The conversation originated from the creator himself, Greg Berlanti. It’s not as if Berlanti is busy with several other tv projects such as the entire Arrowverse, a Little Shop of Horrors tv special, a season three of Netflix’s You, Riverdale/The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and more. In fact, it’d be easier to say what shows Berlanti isn’t producing. But despite that, the successful producer and creator admitted that he still has a special spot in his heart for Glee. In fact, he may even revisit the IP.

“Imagine it’s 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein,” he wrote through an Instagram post. “If I had access to that talent, here’s the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to join forces to dethrone her.”

That’s when Murphy ushered the words heard by “gleeks” around the world.

“I want to shoot this do over pilot. Maybe I will?”

The online response to Murphy’s Instagram post varied from extreme excitement to extreme displeasure. For those on the displeased side, many noted that they could be convinced IF other cast members like Naya Rivera’s Santana Lopez and Heather Morris’ Brittany Pierce tagged along.

but if he doesnt bring quinn and santana back, he can keep it pic.twitter.com/tn3RkJwDfF — Juan 🇨🇴 (@Juann_Maraj) May 22, 2020

we don’t want it unless the unholy trinity comes back too pic.twitter.com/9tNvNLump4 — priya (@cabelloxnaomi) May 22, 2020

In reality though, it would be hard to get the majority of the cast to return to the series. Chris Colfer, who played iconic character Kurt Hummel, has specifically expressed no interest in returning to his former role. Plus, there was the untimely death of Cory Monteith and the controversial trial-turned-suicide of Mark Salling.

The second Chris Colfer could leave that show he wrote an incredible young adult book series that's hilarious and heartwarming and devastating and wonderful, so no, I don't think he wants to go back to Glee anytime soon — Molly Jeanne Music (@mollyjeanne615) May 23, 2020

But, perhaps Berlatni could get creative with his idea. IF he truly meant his words in the post, perhaps he could not reboot the entire season but film a special “else world” pilot as a one-off special. The remaining actors could join the show but stay non-committal to the idea of a full season or series. With tv audiences recently enjoying reunions like the Parks And Rec special or the Community cast reading a script from their own series, tv fans and hardcore gleeks could easily welcome a quick Glee return.

But in the end, we’re not sure if Greg Berlanti was truly serious, testing the waters of fandom, or just reminiscing. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.