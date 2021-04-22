‘WOW’ Indeed – Kylie Minogue Heads To ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’

‘All The Lovers’ of RuPaul’s Drag Race have had global superstar Kylie Minogue on the top of their wish list to serve as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race for years, and it looks like they’re now getting their wish-and then some. The Disco queen is set to join the judges panel of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under for their inaugural season (premiering May 1st on the WOW Presents Plus app, on TVNZ in New Zealand, and on Stan in Australia.). As an added bonus, the multiple Emmy-winning reality show will be welcoming both Kylie and Danni Minogue as Down Under guest judges. In addition to the sisters Minogue, it was announced that JoJo Rabbit director Taika Waititi will be also be a guest judge on the inaugural Down Under season.

“I’m so excited to finally be a part of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for the first series [of] Down Under,” Kylie said in a statement. “It’s such an iconic show and I can’t wait to watch the contestants perform their hearts out to win the title of Down Under’s First Drag Superstar!” Danni is equally excited, saying “I got to have a cheeky Untucked chat with the girls on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1,” She went on to say in a statement “They had come straight from the runway challenge so it was exciting and tense all at the same time, not knowing who was going to have to lip sync for their life!”

While this is Kylie Minogue’s first time sitting at the Drag Race judges panel, her influence on the show for a decade-plus is without question. Season 7 saw Jasmine Masters & Kennedy Davenport perform a beard-laden lip sync to Minogue’s single ‘I Was Gonna Cancel’ while Drag Race Holland winner Envy Peru was garbed in an outfit that was directly inspired by Minogue’s anthem ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ prior to snagging the Drag Race crown.

