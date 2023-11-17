Writer & Producer Michael Kennedy Talks ‘It’s a Wonderful Knife’

It’s a Wonderful Knife, the brand-new holiday horror project from RLJE Films and Shudder, is now playing in theaters.

Written by Michael Kennedy and directed by Tyler MacIntyre, It’s a Wonderful Knife puts a slasher twist on the Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, and centers on Winnie Carruthers, played by Yellowjackets star Jane Widdop. A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie feels like her life is less than wonderful and wishes she had never been born. However, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. With the killer back, Winnie must team up with the town misfit to identify the culprit and get back to her own reality.

Additional cast members include Joel McHale, Justin Long, Katharine Isabelle, Jess McLeod, and Cassandra Naud.

Kennedy, who is well known for his talent to convert traditional Hollywood narratives and themes into fun, fresh, and modern horror films, came up with the origins of It’s a Wonderful Knife while on set of his 2020 release Freaky, and he sat down with Instinct to talk more about it. He also touches on working with the cast, certain creative decisions, and other holiday classics he’d love to see turned into horror movies.

Check out the full video interview below.

Michael Kennedy…

Follow Kennedy: Instagram