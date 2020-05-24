‘WTF?’ RuPaul’s Season 12 Reunion Outfit Wasn’t Exactly A Hit With Fans

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 reunion, which was shot virtually for the first time ever, remained fairly low-key throughout even though there were a couple of shady moments sprinkled in.

One of the biggest topics that was discussed both during and after it aired had nothing to do with the cast at all. It revolved around RuPaul‘s interesting outfit choice where the Emmy-winning host sported just a purple hoodie and face mask.

Ru’s ensembles during the reunion shows over the past couple of years (starting from season 9) are usually him wearing a spiffy & colorful suit (most likely from Klein Epstein & Parker, a brand he often promotes). This, however, was a stark difference style wise which more than likely wouldn’t have happened if they were able to shoot the show in its usual format.

Fans, of course, had something to say about this which they did in the funniest and shadiest of ways on the internet. Take a look:

rupaul ran to 2009 and robbed justin bieber of his wardrobe #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Hg8Rs4EEtz — MILLIONAIREBOII (@MILLIONAIREBOII) May 23, 2020

RuPaul coming in live from Montana pic.twitter.com/xXByOc08eQ — 𝒂 𝒏 𝒅 𝒚 (@AndyRockCandy) May 23, 2020

Shortly after appearing on the #DragRace12 reunion, RuPaul appears to the United Nations via video call, demanding a ransom of ONE BILLION DOLLARS… pic.twitter.com/x0asplXfcF — Ryan Kennedy (@Lone_Typewriter) May 23, 2020

RuPaul really be like “I’d like to keep it on please” 🤨 #DragRace12 pic.twitter.com/Azsy29Om7x — Aisha B (@loveaishab) May 23, 2020

Why is RuPaul up in here looking like a villain from some low-budget kid’s show #DragRace pic.twitter.com/OVknkhRcc2 — ᴇᴅᴍᴜɴᴅ (@kapooyyyy) May 24, 2020

WTF did Rupaul wear on that reunion special?! A luchador mask and a hoodie?? I get that the theme was sleepwear but… this… idk. It's a joke, I get it. I just don't like it. pic.twitter.com/YRz6BNzPCI — Please Wash Your Hands (@Imbiesaurus) May 24, 2020

What are your thoughts on Ru’s look, Instinct Magazine fans? Let us know in the comments section.