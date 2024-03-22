‘X Factor’ Winner Matt Terry Is Ready For The World

In the bustling heart of London, amidst the dazzling lights and the pulsing energy of the city, Matt Terry’s life was a whirlwind of music, fame, and dreams. Ever since his triumphant victory on The X Factor Season 13 (in 2016), he had been riding the waves of success, his voice enchanting audiences and winning hearts across the nation. But beneath the glamorous facade, there was a secret Matt had carried for far too long and of course, there was rampant speculation about his sexuality from the media.
Matt Terry is finally ready to speak his truth and gave an interview with GAY TIMES and in it, he said that, “I am very proud of my sexuality and I am no longer afraid.” He is releasing a new power ballad His Car, and the song is very personal for Matt as he is apologizing to the first man he ever fell in love with.
This song is an apology to the first man I fell in love with because I asked a lot of him. I said to him, ‘You’re not allowed to tell anyone about this’ and he loved me enough to do so. Six, seven, years later, I realize that’s not something we should be doing, and it’s not something you should ask somebody.
Matt took a brief hiatus from the industry and is finally ready in “taking back the power” and coming out on his own terms.
“Throughout the years, I’ve had media reach out and offer me money like, ‘We’ll give you this much if you want to talk about your sexuality,’ and I would say, ‘Absolutely not.’ I’m too proud and have too much self-respect, “But now, I want to set the record straight with this song and video. I know… People are gonna be like, ‘Is this news?’”
“This is me taking back control. I love the human I’ve discovered in myself, and I hope I can do the same for other people.”
In the end, Matt Terry’s coming out story wasn’t just about one man’s journey to self-acceptance; it was about the power of honesty, the beauty of authenticity, and the limitless possibilities that come from living life unapologetically true to oneself.