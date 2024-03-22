‘X Factor’ Winner Matt Terry Is Ready For The World

In the bustling heart of London, amidst the dazzling lights and the pulsing energy of the city, Matt Terry’s life was a whirlwind of music, fame, and dreams. Ever since his triumphant victory on The X Factor Season 13 (in 2016), he had been riding the waves of success, his voice enchanting audiences and winning hearts across the nation. But beneath the glamorous facade, there was a secret Matt had carried for far too long and of course, there was rampant speculation about his sexuality from the media.

Matt Terry is finally ready to speak his truth and gave an interview with GAY TIMES and in it, he said that, “I am very proud of my sexuality and I am no longer afraid.” He is releasing a new power ballad His Car, and the song is very personal for Matt as he is apologizing to the first man he ever fell in love with.

