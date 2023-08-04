Yang, Lane, Mullally, + Megan Thee Stallion = ‘Dicks: The Musical’

‘Dicks: The Musical’ is coming in theaters soon, and A24 just released the trailer! SPOILER ALERT: the video has some groovy songs about well, that title says it all…

The light-hearted musical film is written by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp who is also starring in it. Aside from the two actors, the cast of ‘Dicks: The Musical’ also includes: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Megan Thee Stallion.

That means we can expect a catchy rap number, which was teased in the trailer. And as for what the musical film is all about, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

“Two self-obsessed businessmen (Jackson and Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat).”

Not to mention, the trailer also reveals some secrets about the identical twins’ parents, which just make the narrative even more interesting. ‘Dicks: The Musical’ is set to open this year’s TIFF Midnight Madness.

Moreover, the comedy musical film will be released in theaters on September 29. In the meantime, you can watch the amusing trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQDmT_Cih2Q