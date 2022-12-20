‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Features Its First-Ever Queer Kiss

Episode 7 of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 premiered on December 18 on Paramount Network, and it surprised the viewers, as it features the show’s first-ever gay kiss! <3

Spoiler incoming…

The latest episode titled “The Dream Is Not Me” spiced things up for the series after Clara (Lilli Kay) engages in a tender lesbian kiss, which gives off a bit of ‘Brokeback Mountain’ vibes. To set up the scene in question, Jezebel explained:

“The Dutton family (and its ranch hands) all take a trip to the fair in town to blow off a little steam. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has become governor this season, which seems like an important job, but he’s mostly avoided doing anything related to said job and thus is free to join this fun trip to the fair. When his love interest, played by Piper Perabo, tells him that he shouldn’t kiss her in public because of the optics, John says, ‘My press advisor’s behind me, making out.'”

The fifth season of the series has 14 episodes, and it is split into two parts. Part 1 wrapped up with the recently released Episode 7, and the show will have a mid-season hiatus. As per ComingSoon.net, ‘Yellowstone’s synopsis reads:

“The series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”

Sources: jezebel.com, comingsoon.net, variety.com