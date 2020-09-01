Yikes! Salon Owner Is Outraged At Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi Got Her Hair Done In A Closed San Francisco Salon And The Owner Is Furious

Vanity is everything nowadays. Many of us, whether we’d like to admit it or not, have probably posted some fabulous photographs of ourselves with hope to entice, attract, or boast. Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have been left to give at-home haircuts, throw on a headband, rock our natural curls, and some even pulled a Britney Spears and shaved their whole head! Beauty and a pandemic are natural born enemies, especially since in California, arguably the most-vain state of them all, a lot of salons and gyms are still currently closed. However, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, decided to get her hair done… indoors… before any rules were lifted. And it’s caught on camera.

According to Fox News, Pelosi got her hairdo done indoors on August 31st while visiting San Francisco before salons were able to open. Pelosi’s Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, claims his boss was compliant with the rules set forth: She was the only person in the salon besides her hairstylist, which is allowed. Security footage given to Fox via eSalon owner, Erica Kious, shows Pelosi walking around indoors without a mask and wet hair. Hair salons in San Francisco were able to open on September 1st, but all clientele is to remain getting colored and chopped outside only. Kious gave comment to Fox – she’s outraged and won’t hide her opinion. Upon hearing Pelosi wanted to get her hair done via her assistant, Kious was torn. She told Fox:

“I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do? It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work. We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right? It is just disturbing. We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t – it’s a feeling – a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down. I have been fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen. I am a single mom, I have two small children, and I have no income.”

Pelosi falls in line with another huge political figure, openly-gay Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, who was caught getting her hair done early-on in the pandemic after Chicago went into a complete lockdown. Hair salon owners and creative stylists have long been irritated at the move to continue lockdowns across the country as they rely on public service to support their livelihoods.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has turned political as we are about sixty days away from a Presidential Election. California, more in particular Los Angeles, is still on lockdown, so for Pelosi to be caught in the act when many others are at home with their hair hanging in front of their eyes may not think Pelosi’s decision is a look good on her. But on the flip side, Donald Trump just had a whole party in the White House’s front lawn last week – with many unmasked – so should anyone really be throwing stones in glass houses? Is Pelosi’s secretive blowout worse than harmful words that have come out of Trump’s mouth? Social media AKA regular, working class people appear to be over both sides and aren’t giving Pelosi a pass. Here’s a few reactions to Pelosi getting groomed – even trending a hashtag: #PelosiBlowout.

If Nancy Pelosi can go to a hair salon without a mask, Americans can go to the polls and vote in person! https://t.co/wORmawO7Bq — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) September 1, 2020

If Nancy Pelosi can get her hair done without a mask in California, people can go to church in person. #OpenTheChurches — Danielle D'Souza Gill (@danielledsouzag) September 2, 2020

But you’re hair looks great. #pelosiblowout — Rod Isham (@IshamRod) September 1, 2020

One of my best friends owns a salon in LA & it’s at the breaking point. This is a slap in the face to everyone who has been fighting to open their salon under the draconian rules in CA. Applying those rules to the normals, not to the politicians who set them, is totalitarianism. https://t.co/QkoyXknU67 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 1, 2020

Do you think Pelosi had every right to get her hair done or was this a giant mistake for the public to be aware of?

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

H/T: Fox News

H/T: Fox KTVU