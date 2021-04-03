You Can Now Vote For The AHS Season 11 Theme

What themes would you like in the next American Horror Story season? Are you into Aquatic sirens? Would you like a bloody holiday-themed season? Do you want to see some extra terrestrial encounters? Well, you now have the power to decide.

Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy recently announced on Twitter that he would like the fans to help him and his team decided what to do with the next season. He tweeted out a poll for fans to vote and comment.

“The AMERICAN HORROR STORY universe is expanding. Comment on which STORY you would like to see the most,” Murphy tweeted before listing out the following options with an image containing matching visuals.

“1) Aliens

2) Xmas Horror

3) Bloody mary

4) Piggy Man

5) Sirens

6) Plague”

Keep in mind, this list would be used for the creation of American Horror Story season 11. Season ten is already produced and filmed. That season, American Horror Story: Double Feature, will actually air later this year.

Recently, American Horror Story star Angelica Ross appeared on The Ellen Show to promote the season. With little known about the season other than the fact it tells two different stories for the first time in the anthology show’s history, Ross’s insight was warmly welcomed.

“This new season is just incredible. I’ve already started working with Frances Conroy,” Ross told guest host Kalen Allen. “The OG fans of ‘American Horror Story’ are going to be thrilled because it’s just got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, just all of the OGs there. But then there’s, It’s just going to be a bloodbath. All I can say is, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. I don’t know if I can watch.”

In addition, FX is putting together a spinoff anthology series titled American Horror Stories. This spinoff will spend single episodes on different stories rather than a whole season. So, it looks like the American Horror Story brand still has a lot of life left in it. We’ll see where Ryan Murphy, and the fans, take it next.