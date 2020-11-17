You Shouldn’t Do WHAT With a Dildo?

Ever wonder what to do with that dildo after you’ve used it? Spray it with Lysol. Use alcohol wipes. Wash and scrub it in the sink. Let it soak in the tub.

Anything, except for washing and then throwing it into the dryer to tumble dry.

We don’t speak from experience, we would never.

But just in case you need some evidence of a surefire way to ruin a perfectly good toy, London-based performer Cain, wants you to heed his warning:

don’t accidentally tumble dry your dildo guys 🙂 pic.twitter.com/cva3FcryOA — Cain (@c_a_i_nxxx) November 14, 2020

Cain, who is a contestant on the upcoming Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer competition show, shared this image when his dildo accidentally usurped its way into a pile of dirty clothes.

The worse thing is that it shriveled up to look like some kind of alien hatching from its egg or waking up from its slumber. Clearly it’s a grower, not a shower.

And we are living for these comments:

So now you know what you shouldn’t do with that dildo. Everything else? Fair game.

