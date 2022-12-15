‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Joins Meghan Trainor In Viral Dance Video

The holiday season just got better after Penn Badgley did a viral dance video alongside Meghan Trainor, and the internet was stunned, to say the least.

In the TikTok video in question, the 36-year-old actor can be seen shimmying to Trainor’s song “Made You Look.” The two stars together was iconic enough, and even more so after seeing the ‘You’ star’s dance moves!

Here are some of the people’s reactions on the comments section:

Furthermore, the singer-songwriter posted their dance video on Instagram, and Badgley commented:

“The one thing I really nailed is the hip/leg roll part, thanks for the pointers. Let it be known that @meghantrainor is a great teacher and made it seem so much simpler than it had all seemed before.”

The TikTok video was made possible after Trainor appeared in an episode of the actor’s Podcrushed podcast, which will be out on December 21. In the meantime, here’s their viral dance video:

Aside from taking TikTok by storm, the ‘Gossip Girl’ star will also be returning as his serial killer character Joe Goldberg in the highly anticipated ‘You’ Season 4. On December 1st, Netflix released a moving poster, to which Badgley commented on writing:

“These moving eye posters are icky. I look like a wax figure @younetflix like I’m down but I’m gonna post later k.”

As per UPROXX, the upcoming season will pick up “with Joe already moving on from Paris to London.” Moreover, the first part of ‘You’ Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on February 10, 2023 while the second half will be released on March 10, 2023 on Netflix.

Sources: 1) uproxx.com, 2) uproxx.com