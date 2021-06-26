HOT

Bear Community Mourns Loss of George Unda

HOT

Feast Your Eyes on This Week's Hottie Trip Richards

TOP

Raiders Lineman Carl Nassib Just Became The NFL's First Openly Gay Active Player

TOP

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanked Her Girlfriend After Qualifying For The Olympics

‘You Were Part Of The Problem:’ Perez Hilton Dragged Over Britney Past

by
photo credit: twitter.com @thePerezHilton

Blogger and entertainment reporter Perez Hilton once again finds himself embroiled in controversy this week, this time it has to do with the ongoing conservatorship of Britney Spears. Hilton took to his Twitter on June 23 to show his support for Spears and offer an “apology” for the years of torment and let’s call a spade a spade, bullying, he inflicted on her. And to say that Twitter was not having it is an understatement. 

 

 

Hilton spent June 23rd tweeting NON STOP about the Spears conservatorship drama offering his support and love to Britney. However, history cannot be forgotten and people were quick to remind Hilton of his absolutely abhorrent behavior towards Spears as he maligned her almost daily in the press. 

Hilton offered an apology of sorts to UK-based Sky News

“I can’t say I was just young and dumb. I think we know a lot more. And initially, many folks, myself included, were shocked and alarmed and especially concerned for her young children. I know I did not express myself as well as I could have. I didn’t lead with empathy and compassion, which thankfully seems like most people now are understanding the severity of Britney’s situation. I absolutely apologize and carry deep shame and regret.”

Judging by the swift and very vocal reaction of the Twitterverse the apology was not received warmly,

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hilton clapped back after the shit started hitting the fan, calling out what he saw as hypocrisy in a video message, 

 “Today I have been getting so much hate and bullying from people who were and are upset about how I used to talk about Britney Spears. And my message to all those people is: f— you! It just does not compute that you’re going to bully someone for bullying somebody in the past. How does that make you any better than what I did? I fully own how reprehensible I used to be in the day.”

To be completely fair, Hilton did have a small share of supporters willing to grant him forgiveness and chalk his behavior up to immaturity and bad choices. 

 

But the vast majority of the responders took Hilton to task for years of making a LOT of money off the careers, trials, and tribulations of young, female celebrities.

 

 

Writer Morgan Jenkins reiterated much of the public’s attitude towards Hilton on his Twitter feed saying, 

“One of the main reasons why Perez Hilton was as relevant as he was in the mid-aughts was because he profited off of many female starlets’ trauma, addiction, and mental health struggles. He wasn’t some great interviewer. He wasn’t offering astute culture criticism. He was a bully.”

He. Was. A. Bully. 

What do we think Instincters? Does time heal old wounds? Or are you not willing to forgive and forget Hilton’s behavior just yet? Sound off in the comments below.

Sources: The Wrap, Sky News

Leave a Comment