‘You Were Part Of The Problem:’ Perez Hilton Dragged Over Britney Past

Blogger and entertainment reporter Perez Hilton once again finds himself embroiled in controversy this week, this time it has to do with the ongoing conservatorship of Britney Spears. Hilton took to his Twitter on June 23 to show his support for Spears and offer an “apology” for the years of torment and let’s call a spade a spade, bullying, he inflicted on her. And to say that Twitter was not having it is an understatement.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. There are thousands of abusive conservatorships … they need to be reminded that they actually work for me.” #BritneySpears in court today. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/gQykjuEnAG — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 23, 2021

“I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do.” – #BritneySpears in court today. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/2InJJcWxfm — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 23, 2021

I’ve sure been bullied by a lot of people today for compassionately reporting on the #BritneySpears case today. Your hate doesn’t affect me. I find it funny. Hypocritical. xoxo #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/8XuQjNglk4 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 24, 2021

Hilton spent June 23rd tweeting NON STOP about the Spears conservatorship drama offering his support and love to Britney. However, history cannot be forgotten and people were quick to remind Hilton of his absolutely abhorrent behavior towards Spears as he maligned her almost daily in the press.

Hilton offered an apology of sorts to UK-based Sky News,

“I can’t say I was just young and dumb. I think we know a lot more. And initially, many folks, myself included, were shocked and alarmed and especially concerned for her young children. I know I did not express myself as well as I could have. I didn’t lead with empathy and compassion, which thankfully seems like most people now are understanding the severity of Britney’s situation. I absolutely apologize and carry deep shame and regret.”

Judging by the swift and very vocal reaction of the Twitterverse the apology was not received warmly,

You have to be kidding me!! You created the most toxic online celebrity-gossip environments that you used to attack, mock and expose celebrities personal lives to gain fame. You’re one of the factors that played into how Britney is being treated today. That’s not compassionate? — R (@reedbadman) June 24, 2021

You are the human equivalent of a skid mark. I think people can change over the years but the things you said about her were so damaging and you were old enough to have known better. You don’t deserve to even say her name. — 🥃Russell (@RussellHayward) June 24, 2021

Are you really tweeting about Britney when you fed the media FOR YEARS with misinformation, horrible articles and pics regarding her life. Wow — Bryan (@Bryncardenas) June 23, 2021

Hilton clapped back after the shit started hitting the fan, calling out what he saw as hypocrisy in a video message,

“Today I have been getting so much hate and bullying from people who were and are upset about how I used to talk about Britney Spears. And my message to all those people is: f— you! It just does not compute that you’re going to bully someone for bullying somebody in the past. How does that make you any better than what I did? I fully own how reprehensible I used to be in the day.”

To be completely fair, Hilton did have a small share of supporters willing to grant him forgiveness and chalk his behavior up to immaturity and bad choices.

Your a different person now we’ve all grown up we shouldn’t be defined by our past as long as we are moving in better direction in the future. I have respect for the person you’ve become you’ve humbled yourself and made amends ❤️ — Chris Larson (@ChrisLarsonrl) June 24, 2021

But the vast majority of the responders took Hilton to task for years of making a LOT of money off the careers, trials, and tribulations of young, female celebrities.

You made SO MUCH $$ going after Britney & the others (we all know who they are) mocking them like they were meat on the market & fair game for any abuse, having them followed by ur paparazzi, leading to most of the problems that they still face today. Shame on you! Apologize — Defund Everything. Fund the people. Bern it. (@VitriJanet) June 23, 2021

you must have a lot of NERVE pretending to support her after every trouble you’ve caused already… PLEASE JUST STOP — ً FREE BRITNEY (@yoonoban) June 23, 2021

Writer Morgan Jenkins reiterated much of the public’s attitude towards Hilton on his Twitter feed saying,

“One of the main reasons why Perez Hilton was as relevant as he was in the mid-aughts was because he profited off of many female starlets’ trauma, addiction, and mental health struggles. He wasn’t some great interviewer. He wasn’t offering astute culture criticism. He was a bully.”

He. Was. A. Bully.

