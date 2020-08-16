You Won’t Believe Which State Has The Most Gay Residents

Ever wondered where all the same-sex couples and LGBTQ people were living? If so, we’re happy to present to you the top 5 gayest states in the U.S.A.

This data from this top five list comes from the 2014-2018 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census. Road Snacks then looked at the percentage of all households that are made up of unmarried, same-sex couples. They then limited their analysis to non-CDPs (census-designated places, which are a concentration of population defined by the United States Census Bureau for statistical purposes) that have over 100,000 households.

It’s no surprise that the results found most of the top gay-friendly states were liberal states found on the west and east coasts. It’s also unsurprising that mid-western and southern states tended to be more conservative and straight. Or at the least, same-sex households were not as openly reported in these areas. But what were the top five states for same-sex couples? Here’s the list!

5. New York

In the state of New York, only 0.46% of households reported being gay and/or housing a same-sex couple. Despite that, New York State is one of the best states for LGBTQ people to live and carries a reputation as such. It helps that New York is the home of New York City, which is one of the most well-known and multicultural cities in the world. In addition, it is the location of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which helped to push the Gay, and LGBTQ, Rights Movement. New York City also coincidentally has the largest transgender population in the United States at about 50,000.

4. Rhode Island

Next, we have Rhode Island. Despite being the smallest state in size in the United States, Rhode Island is the fourth most LGBTQ-friendly and lived state in the country. 0.47% of Rhode Island’s households reported having a same-sex couple living under them.

As Gaye Magazine points out, Rhode Island also holds several queer-owned businesses such as an erotic boutique called Mister Sister, a well-known restaurant called Frisky Fries, or a lesbian-owned pizza shop called Fellini Pizzeria.

3. Delaware

Next, the second smallest state. And like Rhode Island before it, Delaware similarly had 0.47 percent of its households say they’re housing same-sex couples. But unlike Rhode Island, Delaware’s gay population has been on the rise in the last few years. From 0.41% of the population in 2010’s census to 0.47% now, same-sex couples have been steadily moving into the state.

2. California

Number two on this list may not be surprising in the fact that it’s at the top. Though, it’s surprising to think it didn’t make it at the very top. With cities like Palm Springs, where the entire city council is LGBTQ, or San Francisco, with its 6.2% gay population, it’s no shock that California has a 0.49% of households that report being LGBTQ.

1. Nevada

But what may actually be surprising is the fact that Nevada is at the very top of the list. Currently, Nevada’s reported gay population is 0.5%. Nevada jumped up 6 places on this list (or 43%) from last year. Part of that’s thanks to cities like Reno and Las Vegas, which are equality gay meccas. Reno also happens to have the oldest operating bar in Nevada and the Reno Gay Rodeo. Go figure.

