Young Keanu Reeves in a Homoerotic Thriller Sets the Internet Ablaze!

The internet was once again set ablaze by some steamy pics that resurfaced after queer director Bruce LaBruce shared old publicity photos of the play Wolfboy back in 2019.

The production is a 1984 homoerotic thriller starring Carl Marotte and Keanu Reeves, who were both unknown actors at the time. On the caption of his Instagram post, LaBruce wrote:

“In 1984 a theatrical production of playwright Brad Fraser’s “Wolfboy” premiered in Toronto co-starring two young unknown actors named Carl Marotte and Keanu Reeves. My friend John Palmer, who, twenty years later, adapted my hustler short stories from my J.D.s fanzine for a movie called “Sugar,” directed the original production.”

The photos in question are black and white snaps of the two actors being all touchy with each other. Just by looking at the pics, you can see their strong chemistry — with their electrifying gazes and intimate skinship.

Not to mention, young Reeves and Marotte also shared a passionate kiss in one of the publicity photos. You can see the pics in question here:

Meanwhile, people are loving and thirsting over the steamy photos, and below are some of their comments:

“@keanueevees is friggen hot, id love 5 mins with him,” Instagram user @wayne_c_style wrote.

“I’ve always loved Keanu Reeves. Gorgeous! Love the pics,” @it_was_to_be_expected expressed.

“This play was brilliant. Brad’s writing was perfect,” @francksfo commented.

“The dream scenario we didn’t know we needed,” @witchesbirdies also wrote.

Moreover, Reeves was reportedly 19 years old when he landed the role in Wolfboy, and his character is described as “an innocent teen who got sucked into a relationship with a deranged boy who believes he is a werewolf,” as per SBS.

Sources: thepinknews.com, sbs.com.au