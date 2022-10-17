‘Young Royals’ Star Omar Rudberg Teases on the Much Awaited Season 2

The Swedish Netflix series ‘Young Royals’ is coming back for a second season, and the viewers of the hit show are awaiting its premiere.

It’s not only the series’ fans who are looking forward to it though, as the stars themselves are also excited for Season 2. In a recent interview with Gay Times, ‘Young Royals’ actor Omar Rudberg, who plays the role of Simon, said that he “fucking screamed with happiness” when he read the new scripts.

He added,

“Like, give some drama! I just love when stuff happens and this season never gets boring because there’s a lot going on.”

The 23-year-old Venezuelan-Swedish actor and singer continued on by teasing the viewers a bit expressing,

“I think people will be like, ‘What? Simon actually did that?! I never thought that about Simon.’ But at the same time, it’s really beautiful to show that people make mistakes and nobody’s perfect, not even Simon.”

‘Young Royals’ Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 1. In the meantime, let’s take a good look at some of Rudberg’s hot pics to keep us going. 😉

That was more than enough hot photos to last us until November 1, right? <3

Source: gaytimes.co.uk