‘Young Royals’ Stars Omar Rudberg & Edvin Ryding Are Reunited!

Here’s to all the ‘Young Royals’ fans! The show may have concluded, but stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding are reunited for a new exciting project.

Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding for OMR Beauty. pic.twitter.com/CC71xXzndX — best of young royals (@archiveyroyals) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

Back in March of this year, Rudberg teased about said project in an episode of Tommy DiDario’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, revealing:

“People might be sad about the show ending and not seeing me and Edvin acting together anymore or working together anymore, but you know what? Me and Edvin are going to do some stuff together in the future.”

“We are working on something that is a little secret but stay tuned because you’ll see me and Edvin do stuff together in the future,” he further stated.

And it seems like their little secret is out, as Rudberg’s cosmetics brand OMR Beauty recently announced about their new limited-edition fragrance called DUO. Their announcement post reads:

Advertisement

“OMR BEAUTY X EDVIN RYDING. It’s official. Our new limited-edition fragrance DUO will be available to pre-order—for 48 hours only—starting May 23 at 3 PM CEST. Omar & Edvin will go live on OMR BEAUTY’s TikTok at 3 PM CEST.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, here’s what the comment’s section has to say:

“THIS is what you’ve both been teasing on my podcast,” TV presenter Tommy DiDario wrote.

“STOP I MISSED THEM TOGETHER SO MUCH,” @intrfly.vrs expressed.

“Finallllllly so proud of you guys and this promo is beautiful,” @wilmonistheend also commented.

Sources: teenvogue.com