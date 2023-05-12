‘Younger’s Nico Tortorella Grapples with Fatherhood in Queer Dramedy

Nico Tortorella is starring in a queer dramedy film ‘The Mattachine Family,’ which is about a gay man who grapples with modern fatherhood.

Tortorella is playing the role of Thomas who is left wanting to have a child after his foster child returns and quickly leaves his life. The ‘Younger’ actor was also described as the “self-reflective narrator” in ‘The Mattachine Family.’

Meanwhile, is Juan Pablo Di Pace is portraying the character of Thomas’ rising-star husband Oscar. After his foster son leaves, Tortorella’s Thomas “is left torn on his feelings toward fatherhood and his relationship” with his husband.

Aside from the aforementioned actors, the principal cast of the film also includes Emily Hampshire, Heather Matarazzo and Carl Clemons-Hopkins. Moreover, ‘The Mattachine Family’ is based on a story written by director Andy Vallentine and his husband Danny, who is also the screenplay writer and producer.

According to Sandra Woolf, ‘The Mattachine Family’ is —

“a modern-day queer dramedy film that perfectly captures self-reflection on love, relationships, and family is rare. To also make it genuinely funny and heartfelt is a real movie-watching treat.”

She further noted that the film’s creators Andy and Danny Vallentine —

“obviously had love on their minds. And that’s what makes this movie really shine, the authentic and diverse family of friends that lives in the very heart of this film. A truly refreshing cinematic representation of the families that more and more people are choosing to build for themselves.”

‘The Mattachine Family’ is included at the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival. You can check out the showtime, pricing, ticket, and streaming details here.

Source: siff.net