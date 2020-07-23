Your 2020 Fashion May Have Been Demolished By COVID, But D&G Are Looking to 2021

What is that rule again? If you haven’t worn it in a year, it’s time to get rid of it? Well, dress pants, you’re not needed for Zoom meetings so you may just be leaving my wardrobe very soon.

The world of fashion is over the top for some of us, not within our reach, we don’t want to spend the time worrying about it, while others breathe, eat, sleep, and drink fashion. But one thing we all can agree on is that we love a well-dressed man. And of course an undressed man, but for now, let’s think about those well-dressed men, and some in bathing suits.

Dolce & Gabbana just releases their Spring Fashion Show video and we’re ready to watch some boys/men/models strut!. It was great to see the attendants wearing masks and the models did eventually space themselves out in the inner field about 6 feet away, but they did have to pass each other on the run/walkways.

We will include two viewing options. The first is from YouTube where the models are accompanied by some piano/elevator music, where as the second offering is the live with audio recording and has the opera signing group Gianluca belting out several songs to cover the 20 minute or so show.

Did you have a favorite outfit?

Was everything too blue? Or “it’s not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean”?